Woods Cross officers give Utah girl with autism special birthday parade

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Woods Cross police officers helped a 7-year-old girl with autism celebrate her birthday in a memorable way.

According to 7-year-old Lilly’s parents, she hasn’t stopped smiling since she got her surprise birthday parade.

Police vehicles and fire trucks drove down her street with sirens blaring wishing Lilly a happy birthday.

Courtesy: Brandon Bates

Courtesy: Brandon Bates

She also received a blanket, stuffed animal and coloring book as a gift. Lilly’s parents say they are proud of these officers who go above and beyond to serve the community daily.

Latest News Stories: