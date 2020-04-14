WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Woods Cross police officers helped a 7-year-old girl with autism celebrate her birthday in a memorable way.
According to 7-year-old Lilly’s parents, she hasn’t stopped smiling since she got her surprise birthday parade.
Police vehicles and fire trucks drove down her street with sirens blaring wishing Lilly a happy birthday.
She also received a blanket, stuffed animal and coloring book as a gift. Lilly’s parents say they are proud of these officers who go above and beyond to serve the community daily.
Latest News Stories:
- Weber County deputies arrest alleged fraudulent contractor
- Woods Cross officers give Utah girl with autism special birthday parade
- Objections to Utah Bar exam proposal
- High school girls use pandemic down time to build mini library
- Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases reach 813 with 28 total deaths reported