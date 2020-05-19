SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Zebras, tigers, giraffes — even hippos.

All of them greet passers-by in a Salt Lake City neighborhood.

Dolly Pitts is the zookeeper, of sorts. Her “zoo” consists of myriad stuffed animals that adorn her yard.

“I used to tend kids for a living, and I had lots of stuffed animals. And I knew I wanted something

no one else had in the whole world,” said Pitts.

She started with one stuffed animal in the yard, and then the collection grew.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she told ABC4 news this weekend, surrounded by the stuffed animals.

Pitts has put them out in her yard for years. The goal, she says, is to make people — kids, especially — smile.

“Something so simple can bring joy,” said Pitts.

