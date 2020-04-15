Virtual Prom Live gives back prom experience to class of 2020

Utah (ABC4 News) — High school proms are a tradition that have been the topics of movies and are considered by many to be an important milestone in teens’ lives. But with the COVID-19 pandemic and prom cancelations across the country, the class of 2020 may feel that they are missing out.

Virtual Prom Live wants to make sure that students still get their prom experiences–even if they need to practice social distancing.

The organization is hosting free regional proms across the country for students whose proms have been canceled due to the pandemic. For Utah students who are interested in attending virtual prom, the Mountain Time prom is happening this Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

DJ Joune, the official DJ of the Utah Jazz, will DJ the event. Students can register for the virtual prom here.

Prom attendees must be 13 or older.

But how does a virtual prom work? According to the Virtual Prom Live website, students interested in attending should take the following steps:

In addition, Charlotte’s Closet will lend prom dresses to girls in need, though availability is limited. According to the Virtual Prom Live website, those who are interested in borrowing a dress should email help@charlottes-closet.com for more information. The Black Tux is offering 20 percent on tuxedos.

Those who are interested are encouraged to donate to No Kid Hungry, which provides meals to children who may be left without food due to school closures.

For more information on Virtual Prom Live, click here.

