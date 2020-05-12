Utah teen hosts Navajo Nation supply drive

Utah (ABC4 News) – Maddy Godfrey, a 17-year-old from Holladay, Utah, is partnering with Dr. Liz Harris and Intermountain Holladay Pediatrics in helping the Navajo Nation through a supply drive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, there have been 2,973 confirmed positive cases of the virus among the Navajo Nation and 98 deaths.

McKinley County, NM: 808

Apache County, AZ: 762

Navajo County, AZ: 623

Coconino County, AZ: 316

San Juan County, NM: 331

San Juan County, UT: 50

Socorro County, NM: 26

Cibola County, NM: 33

Bernalillo County: 3

Sandoval County, NM: 21

The Navajo Nation encompasses 27,000 square miles in Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona, making it the largest Indian reservation in the United States.

She said she knew the Navajo Nation was in need of help and wanted to “do her part.” Maddy decided to host a supply drive. She asked for items that could help slow the spread of the virus throughout the Navajo Nation.

“We chose these specific items so that the people suffering from the virus will have an opportunity to sanitize surroundings properly and have the essentials,” she said.

Maddy added that she feels the strict curfews and government policies make it very difficult for residents in the Navajo Nation to get the things that they need for themselves and disabled elderly members.

Maddy Gogfrey

Maddy said her decision to reach out during hard times came naturally.

“Since I was a little girl, I have always had a passion for serving others. Helping those in need has always been a priority to me and many that surround me. During such a troubling time, I want to do everything possible to help those in need and reach out to less fortunate communities.”

When asked how she felt the pandemic had specifically impacted the Navajo Nation, Maddy said the community needs more support and resources.

“The Navajo Nations have received a grant of 8 trillion dollars to help the affected citizens, but they need closer to 24 trillion to successfully help all that are suffering. The President of the Navajo nation explained his concern and worry for his people. He feels that the Native American citizens are always on the bottom of the list when it comes to government service and funds. Unfortunately, the government of Utah hasn’t done much to help the suffering natives of the Navajo Nation,” she said.

Her community, family and friends have all been responsive to her call.

“I have received many donations before the drive even started. During a time of global fear, many are choosing to be very generous and kind! It is amazing to see how many people have donated and how small donations could help potentially save lives!”





She said that running the supply drive has changed her perspective.

“By becoming involved with this fundraiser, I have become much more aware of my surroundings and of how I can better help people suffering in my community,” Maddy said.

The drive started Monday, May 11, and will go through Saturday, May 16. Those interested in donating can check out her Amazon Smile Wish List. Items purchased through the list will go directly to the relief project.

