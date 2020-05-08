Utah singing group makes most of canceled show with video release of ‘What a Wonderful World’

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The coronavirus pandemic has halted plans and changed the lives of nearly everyone. With rules like self-quarantine and social distancing becoming the norm, we’ve had to find ways to work around staying connected while apart.

Video services like Zoom, YouTube, Skype, and Facetime have helped fill that void.

Although the state of Utah has slowly started re-opening, one thing’s for certain, large group gatherings like concerts are still awhile off.

A singing group in Utah is not going to let pandemic stop them from creating beautiful music.

The North Front Sound group had planned their big Spring Show with special guests Voice Male this Saturday (May 9th) but given the current climate, the had to cancel their show.

“We wanted to still share something with our communities and the people who we love,” President of North Sound Dean Davidson said.

The group decided to record a song virtually.

“Everyone did their own part, recorded at home, following our illustrious director, Adam Scott. He recorded a track to, for us to follow,” Davidson explained.

The song? A Wonderful World.

“This song is dedicated to those who make this a wonderful world for us. We miss you and hope we can get back to singing together for you soon,” the North Front Sound website states.

Watch the performance below:

For more on North Front Sound visit their website: http://northfrontsound.com/

