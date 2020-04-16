Utah representatives to thank health care workers with lunch

Health care workers walk to the Salt Lake City Public Health Center after administering a COVID-19 test Monday, April 13, 2020, in Salt Lake City. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah House of Representatives is partnering with the Utah Restaurant Association to thank those working on the front lines during the coronavirus crisis.

Staff of the Utah House and community partners have launched UHEAL (Utah Healthcare Appreciation Lunches), an online fundraiser to feed health care employees throughout the state.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we stand united and willing to offer our appreciation to those sacrificing so much to keep us healthy and safe — our healthcare workers,” states the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page.

The @UtahReps is raising money to thank our healthcare employees throughout the state. Collected funds will provide lunches for healthcare workers and will be supplied by local businesses affected by the pandemic. Consider donating here: https://t.co/TRC1TBUZJv.#utpol — Speaker Brad Wilson (@BradWilsonGOP) April 15, 2020

All proceeds collected will go directly to paying for lunches for health care employees, and lunches will be provided by local businesses affected by the pandemic.