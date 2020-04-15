Utah receives millions of PPE

Not a picture of the actual donations, just a generic PPE photo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- To help protect Utahns as they fight the spread of COVID-19 Utah has received one of three shipments of millions of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo, and Taylor Shupe, CEO of Future Stitch, joined Governor Herbert and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox as the first of three shipments lands at the Salt Lake International Airport on Wednesday.

*CORRECTION: ABC4 originally reported the PPE was donated by Domo and Flight Source, that is incorrect. The PPE was secured by the state.

The two companies helped the state procure the equipment. “It is has been difficult for many to get equipment unless you have a direct relationship with manufacturers because there is so much demand for the supplies right now,” a spokesperson for Domo clarified to ABC4.

There will be a total of 8 million various pieces of PPE .

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

