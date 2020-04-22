Utah non-profit distributes over 1,600 curbside meals for children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic , Utah Community Action (UCA) is helping many parents that are struggling to meet their family’s basic needs during this time because of lost income and tough choices. Each weekday, UCA prepares, packs up, delivers and distributes more than 1,600 meals at eight UCA Head Start schools in Magna, Wendover and Salt Lake County. Despite the closing of these schools they have continued the program as a drive up service for parents to feed their children.

The first day of the program, March 16, UCA had 460 families pick up meals. The next day parents received 1,000 meals. As of Monday, April 20, over 1,500 meals were distributed curbside. Magna has the highest volume of 700 meals a day. The meal packs are free-of-charge to all children 18 and under and include a lunch for that day, as well as breakfast for the next day. Meal packs include the all important fresh fruits, vegetables and milk to assure kids have the nutrition they need to keep building healthy bodies and minds. One parent on social media said, “Thanks to (UCA) my kids have access to delicious, nutritious sack lunches during this time of crisis.”

To add to these efforts, Utah Community Action is asking for other essential items such as diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, and baby cereal for parents to provide food and care to babies. The donations will be distributed Monday through Friday along with the free curbside meals for kids, at their eight pickup sites in Salt Lake and Tooele Counties. There is no sign up necessary to pick up the meals.

“Throughout this time, there is one thing that continues to set Utah Community Action apart—our ability to adapt as needed to continue supporting and encouraging children, families, and the community. We are asking the help of our community to ensure those most in need of our services are able to access our programs” said Jennifer Godfrey, CEO of UCA.

