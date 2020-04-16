University of Utah Health innovators design reusable PPE for health care workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Center for Medical Innovation (CMI) at the University of Utah Health has found a way to design and assemble equipment necessary to keep health care workers safe.

The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) is a personal protective equipment (PPE) in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A PAPR system consists of a helmet, a filtered respirator and motor that generates positive pressure to prevent entry of unfiltered air and protect the health worker from inhaling aerosolized COVID-19 particles, health officials say.

Innovators at CMI used readily available components to make their own PAPRs.

The used mobile battery packs, portable fans, and replaceable medical grade filters with several 3D printed adapters.

These CMI made PAPR Units will be delivered to University of Utah Hospital, Indian Health Services and the design specifications will be made available to partners across the world.

Here’s everything CMI has been working on during the pandemic:

