‘There are many people praying for you’ hearts outside of Clearfield nursing home reminds those inside they are not alone

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News)- There was a heart attack at a nursing home in Clearfield, but not the kind you might be thinking.

Julie Marie Tew and the staff at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living covered the exterior of their neighbors across the street, Rocky Mountain Care, with hearts on Saturday.

“You are not alone. There are many people praying for you,” some of the hearts read.

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Courtesy: Julie Marie Tew

Those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are people 65 years and older and those living in a nursing home or long-term care facility, according to the CDC.

Currently, the residents and staff at the Rocky Mountain Care nursing home are in need of personal protective equipment. If you or someone you know has access medical protective supplies, specifically reusable/washable long-sleeve medical gowns that tie in the back contact the facility.

What others are reading: