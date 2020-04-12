Teen friends use chalk art to cheer up South Jordan Neighborhood

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Stay safe, stay home, has a lot of us wondering what we should do? One Utah teen came up with a creative answer.

A backyard project, expanded to neighborhood sidewalks, is helping to lift the spirits of an entire neighborhood.

Breanna Jones told ABC4 she was only trying not to be bored during her quarantine so started creating chalk art in her back yard when her mother said she thought the neighborhood would love to see the art.



















Breanna and her friends jumped into action and with chalk in their hands, they went to create drawings on several of the driveways throughout the neighborhood.

What she didn’t expect was it became a form of social distancing “recreation fun zone” for her neighbors. When people walked around they got a chance to stop to see the art, and by wanting to find out what Breanna had created and where, each new picture became a destination point.

But with the change of weather, came the rain and her once magical creations became blurred and smudged.

Breanna has to let her fingers heal first as she wore the skin right off creating the pictures with her friends, but said she is ready to do more soon.

At ABC4 we know she went above and beyond to do something nice and found herself helping her community overcome crisis by putting smiles on a her neighbor’s faces.

