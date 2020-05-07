Stuart Edge does Zoom magic show for Make-a-Wish kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Ever seen a digital magic show? Well some kids in the Make-A-Wish Utah program were able to experience one, as internet sensation Stuart Edge extended the digital treat to multiple Utah wish children currently waiting to receive their wish. He did it using footage from each video chat, Stuart compiled a wish-themed YouTube video to launch an online fundraising page benefitting Make-A-Wish Utah.

Keeping in mind health and safety guidelines for all Make-A-Wish Utah constituents, including wish families and partners, is the organization’s top priority. This March, Make-A-Wish made the difficult decision to postpone all wish travel, as well as wish kid participation in all activities and events related to Make-A-Wish that involve large gatherings, due to current medical and travel concerns related to COVID-19. Typically, about 77 percent of wishes involve air travel; currently, over 50 Utah wishes have been postponed until conditions are safe enough for these wishes to be granted.

As part of the Make-A-Wish 40th anniversary, and to best prepare Make-A-Wish Utah to grant wishes as quickly and efficiently as possible when possible, the wish organization called on supporters throughout the community to become Wish Heroes—each committing to fundraise and advocate for Utah wish children throughout the month of May.

Stuart, who is a Wish Hero connected with 11 wish children and their families—each whose wish has been temporarily postponed due to restrictions around COVID-19. Stuart hosted a digital magic show via zoom video chat with each family and then compiled the footage into a video used to launch his Wish Hero fundraising page.

