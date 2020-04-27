‘Social Distancing’ parade honors caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dozen of Utahn’s gathered Monday morning to honor healthcare workers on the front line of COVID-19 pandemic. The procession route included a host of first-responders such as police, firetrucks and ambulances that flashed emergency lights and sound sirens sending a “thank you” to the health care staff.

The “social distancing” parade was apparently organized by James Roth, a South Jordan resident who wanted to do something to giveback and raise the spirits around the communities. Roth says “during this pandemic and with these hard time, I wanted to do something good for front line workers” “These men and women don’t have the chance to sit at home like most of America, this is just a small token to give back and say thank you.”

While Governor Gary Herbert is set to move Utah back into a “moderate risk” category by Friday, May 1, parade participants were still asked to maintain the social distancing guidelines.

U of U Health employees got an up close view of procession in front of University Hospital and Moran Eye Center. The Physical Distanced parade concluded at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

A tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol expressed their appreciation for being invited to take part in Monday’s parade and Thanks and thanked Mr. Roth for the invite and handling the logistics.

James Roth, says he’s grateful for the brave men and women who have put their lives on to hold to sacrifice for others.

