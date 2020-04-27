Sandy neighborhood spreads kindness with fun displays

Community Over Crisis
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A neighborhood in Sandy has put together a month-long project to lift the spirits of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the month of April, Loisann Fellows, Karla-Ann Whitaker and a handful of others in the Eastridge neighborhood are putting out a character in their yard each day in different poses. They even have neighborhood activities like “spot the Easter eggs” and chalk days.

“I wanted the kids to still find a way to find connection and this was a fun way for them because they’re so sad they can’t play with their friends all the time,” Fellows said.

Take a look at some of the fun they’re having:

If you’re for a drive swing by, they’re in the area of Pineridge Road in Sandy.

