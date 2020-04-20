Recognizing remarkable remote teachers

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Governor Gary Herbert’s extended soft closure of Utah schools through the remainder of the school year, teachers and education leaders are going above and beyond to ensure students continue vital learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Davis School District Teaching and Learning Department recognized a dozen teachers who received the “Remote Learning Teacher of the Week” award from the district’s Teaching and Learning Department. The teachers were awarded because of their efforts to connect with students online. Teachers have gone above and beyond by providing instructional activities, helping parents troubleshoot technical difficulties, sharing knowledge with other teachers and setting up video conferences for student learning.

Some of the teachers honored:

Natalie Perkins, Canyon Creek Elementary with Supt. Reid Newey

“Mrs. Perkins is my daughter’s third grade teacher. From the beginning she has gone out of her way to make sure those kids know she misses seeing them. She holds zoom meetings at least twice a week. My husband is a principal in the school district as well and was so impressed by her organization, daily emails, and zoom meetings that he mentioned to his staff what great ideas he had seen from her. She is making this tough transition and time for a child who looooves going to school a lot easier” says one parent.

Kristina Rasmussen, Sand Springs Elementary

Ms. Rasmussen does a daily read aloud on Zoom with the kids and then stays on after to let the kids see and talk with each other. She has everything very clearly outlined for the students and parents so daily schoolwork is a breeze. She messages and responds to our messages quickly. She creates a daily quick news minute video from all the kids submissions so they can keep up with what each other is doing. Overall positive attitude and great teacher.

Courtesy: Davis School District

Volunteers delivered signs to the teachers with masks, and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

