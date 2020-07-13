Pen pal program connects seniors to outside world

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – For months, seniors at Pheasant View Assisted Living have been isolated — locked down — over concerns about COVID-19.

“It’s not been very good for me. I can’t see my family, I can’t hug ’em — I can’t kiss ’em,” said resident MaryAnn Geraci.

Pheasant View’s administrator, Cortnie Ballard, saw the toll it was taking on the seniors.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard to turn away family,” said Ballard.

So, about a week ago, she posted online that her residents were looking for pen pals.

The residents had photos taken with short descriptions about themselves. Then, the letters started pouring in.

“It’s gone clear to Japan, we’ve had a lady from Japan wanting to write!” said Ballard.

Pheasant View welcomes more letters for its pen pal program.

“It means so much to us, because it gives us a connection to the outside world,” said Geraci.