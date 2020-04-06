Parents use social media to come together to help their children during COVID-19 crisis

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – The internet is full of support groups and advice when it comes to any need you have, and we are seeing this especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents uniting and offering support through social media.

Parents who have children with underlying conditions or health challenges are coming together during the COVID19 pandemic, with the help of Facebook. One mother in Utah shares how these parents are teaming up all around the country.

Meet baby Stella. She’s a lot healthier now, but just months ago, was on a vigorous feeding tube.

She’s just one of many babies who need tubes like this to eat, according to her mother, Mary.

“There’s mom’s on there ranging from babies that have low grade medical issues, all the way to moms with medically complex children with either like trach, as well as feeding tubes,” said Mary Brassard.

Mary says many of these medical supplies are made in China. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a serious shortage on all baby supplies.

“In kind of the ‘normal’ world, everyone’s like, ‘get all the toilet paper, hoard it!’ And then in the feeding tube community, there is a really beautiful kind of contrast to that,” said Mary.

Parents are coming together online through Facebook pages and posts, offering their supplies. For some, their children have passed… For others, they just have extra supplies, they no longer need.

“They’re doing it to just help their community, that they are still a part of, even though, their child is not,” said Mary.

Mary says having online support groups like this, makes her feel more at ease, despite what’s going on in the world right now. Mary says she knows ultimately, the community will always come together to help each other.

“Through this like needing help for the last year, like all the time, like reach out ask for help, it’s not shameful to ask for help and it’s not shameful to be out of feeding bags,” said Mary.

Mary says by logging onto Facebook and typing “feeding tubes” into the search bar, you can find several groups related to this issue. She says by contacting the admin of the group with questions, you could be a part of the group too.

