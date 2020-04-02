Orthodontist to offer free braces to a deserving Springville teacher

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Warren Orthodontics is searching for candidates for their first Smile For Teachers program, which will provide one Springville teacher with free Invisalign or braces, according to a release.

These treatments usually cost $8,000 or more. The goal of this initiative is to support teachers who are coping with new social distancing guidelines and supporting their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our local educators are essential in molding the minds of our youth, and we feel they deserve more credit for all their hard work and dedication,” Dr. Casey Warren said. “Teachers are working extremely hard during this difficult time to continue providing their students with an education. This program gives back to local teachers who invest so much of their time and money to ensure students receive a successful education.”

Applicants must be teachers residing in Springville who demonstrate a need for braces or Invisalign. They should write a summary on why they chose to become a teacher and include two clear photos.

Interested parties can apply for the Smiles For Teachers Program through April 23, 2020. Warren Orthodontics will review each nominee and announce the 24 finalists on their website. The community may vote for the winner from May 4 through May 10 during Teacher Appreciation Week. The winner will be announced before May 29.

Teachers can visit https://www.warrenorthodontics.com/teachers to apply.

