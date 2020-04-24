Ogden Community responding to PPE shortage

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is known for it’s giving spirit, and recent efforts in Ogden City showcases that amazing sense of voluntary community. With COVID-19’s progression in Utah and the concerns surrounding lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, Weber State University’s school of business and local businesses, Ogden Blue and WhiteClouds, are working diligently to produce personal protective equipment and a variety of other COVID-19 resources to support the community and frontline healthcare workers.

Related: Utah company to deliver donation bins for PPE

Caregivers rely on PPE to protect themselves and their patients from being infected by COVID-19 as well as to prevent spread of disease, but with more and more cases, a lack of equipment is leaving frontline healthcare workers unprepared and vulnerable to contraction of the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 89 million medical masks are required for the COVID-19 response each month.

Mike Caldwell, Mayor of Ogden City says “Our local healthcare workers are putting their health and safety on the line every day when choosing to show up to work. “They deserve to have the tools and resources needed to protect themselves. I continue to be impressed with our community and their eagerness to provide relief and support to those on the frontline during this time of crisis.”

Related: Ogden mayor reacts to COVID-19 pandemic

Abiding by Social Distancing guidelines and classes being moved to online only, John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics at Weber State University reacted to COVID-19 and the PPE shortage by putting its 3D printers to work producing protective face shields, face masks and ear savers. Currently, the school has donated 300 face shields, 40 face masks and 64 ear savers to the Weber-Morgan Health Department to distribute through the county.

WhiteClouds, an Ogden 3D printing and fabricating business, has shifted its production to focus on protective face shields to aid in the fight against COVID-19. The printing company normally works to create custom models for a variety of industries including architectural, trade show, and entertainment.

Related: Provo Police Department receives hundreds of 3D protective masks

Another locally owned and operated print company, Ogden Blue provides an array of printing and supply needs for architects, contractors, artists and others. Last week, the company widened their product selection to include PPE, such as protective face shields and acrylic personal barriers, as well as a variety of other COVID-19 safety messaging materials.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Mayor Caldwell added, “We still have a long road ahead of us, but I feel a sense of relief knowing that our community will continue to do all that they can to make sure we come out on the other side stronger and better than before.”

What others are clicking on: