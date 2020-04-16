Ogden City recognizes dispatchers in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden City public safety departments honored Weber 911 Dispatch Wednesday afternoon for the agency’s work and dedication.

To show their support, Ogden police and fire departments surrounded the Weber 911 Dispatch building with blaring sirens and lights for the dispatchers’ view from their windows, according to the city.

Police Chief, Randy Watt, Fire Chief, Mike Mathieu, and Ogden Mayor, Mike Caldwell presented Weber 911 Dispatch Executive Director, Tina Mathieu, with a card, a token of appreciation for employees, and applause.



Courtesy: Ogden City

Ogden City police and fire then went to Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital with their lights illuminated to show gratitude to our health care workers, who are “tirelessly working” to keep the community safe and healthy.

