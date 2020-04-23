Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Safe and free deliveries for Utahns facing COVID-19

Utah (ABC4 News) – Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a grassroots nonprofit program started in late March to help out local neighbors facing COVID-19 struggles turned statewide volunteer effort.

Hoang Ha, a local software engineer and creator of Neighbors Helping Neighbors said he decided to create the site after seeing elderly members in his community unable to get groceries and other necessary items.

It was created to allow self-quarantined elderly and immunocompromised to request free delivery of groceries and supplies, Ha told ABC4 News.

The site allows volunteers around the neighborhood to sign up on the site to be paired up with a community member in need.

Less than a month later the program has amassed over 1,000 volunteers and completed over 600+ requests from St. Geroge to Logan.

Ha said as the program gained usage he noticed how many Utahns making requests were in need of financial assistance. The site makes no profit so Ha decided to create a GoFundMe account where all the donations do to paying for necessary items site visitors need.

“This money goes towards those who are affected by a job loss, being food insecure, or for whatever reasons due to COVID-19,” Ha said.

The program is entirely volunteer-based, so every single dollar donated goes directly to someone in need. The GoFundMe has allowed $50 donation per family if needed. Ha said $1500 has been given back to the community since the start of the GoFundMe campaign.

Visit Neighbors Helping Neighbors to become a volunteer or the GoFundMe to learn more about donations.

