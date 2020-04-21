Necessities drive gives local seniors critical items during pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Toilet paper, lysol, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer are just of the everyday household goods that have recently become in high demand in the midst of COVID-19 in Utah.

With these essential items in such short supply, many people are finding themselves making multiple trips to the grocery store and other big box stores. However, for some senior citizens traveling to the store several times a week isn’t safe or possible.

Dannette Arnell, Franchise owner of Home Instead Senior Care recognized the crucial need for seniors to have the essential items after visiting one of her clients who is 100-years-old and found out she had no toilet paper, hand soap or disinfecting wipes.



Courtesy: Home Instead Senior care

Arnell says her client has family in the area but was staying away for safety and social distancing purposes. After venturing out to grab a few supplies for the senior and seeing the shortage inside of the stores Arnell took action.

After posting on Facebook and encouraging others to share any extra essential items to help seniors, Dannette was grateful to see the material and monetary donations that rolled in. “My whole living room was full of donations before the weekend was over, and the post went out on a Friday night,” says Arnell. Typically the Home Instead Senior caregivers will take the seniors shopping once a week, but with the urgency of the pandemic, Dannette knew something had to be done quickly.

Supplies donated after 48 hours. Courtesy: Home Instead Senior Care

The donations collected were enough to deliver supplies to the local Home Instead Senior care clients who expressed the need. Arnell says they were able to help 50 to 75 people so far.

Donations continued to come in, with the additional surplus Home Instead was able to share with local hospice providers as well as other senior agencies. Seniors or other organizations who are in need or would like to still donate are welcome to reach out to their local Home Instead Senior Care or call 801-266-9444.

Dannette Arnell of Home Instead Senior care

Home Instead Senior care has several franchises across Northern Utah, three of which are in the Salt Lake City area. With many people off work Arnell tells ABC4 “we have a lot of people wanting to help deliver and go into the stores to find supplies, it’s taken a team effort to get the supplies acquired and delivered but it’s happening.”