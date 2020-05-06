Moab community rallies around donut shop going out of their way to ‘sweeten’ hospital staff’s day

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Donut Shop in Moab is going out of its way to ‘sweeten’ hospital staff’s day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Donut Shop

John Schwager, owner of The Donut Shop, offers such delicious products the Moab community decided they were too good to go unshared.

An unknown community member has been ordering 200 donuts a week and donating them to the local hospital to show support for medical professionals who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without community support, I wouldn’t have a business. The Moab community has been very supportive of my donut shop,” Schwager said. “Throughout the winter and the pandemic, they have been there to buy my donuts.”

Schwager said his biggest challenge throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been trying to keep everything clean.

“I feel a strong sense of responsibility to make sure that my store is clean. I don’t want to be responsible for getting anyone sick,” he said.

The Donut Shop

The Donut Shop

Schwager applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, EIDL to help him weather this storm. “I applied for the PPP through Zions Bank; it was approved, and I received funds within a week,” Schwager said.

As a result of the pandemic, Schwager lost most of his regular commercial accounts. “Initially I just threw away the dough they would have bought since I knew I wouldn’t be able to sell it,” he said.

However, a few days into the pandemic, customers told him about a COVID-19 station set up at the entrance to the ER department at the Moab Regional Medical Center.

“That next morning, I made two dozen donuts from the ‘extra’ dough and delivered them to the hospital. I have continued to make donuts for the hospital staff for the past three weeks and will continue,” he said.

What others are clicking on: