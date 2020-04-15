LIVE NOW: Millions of PPE donated to Utahns by local businesses

Not a picture of the actual donations, just a generic PPE photo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- To help protect Utahns as they fight the spread of COVID-19, two local businesses have donated millions of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo, and Taylor Shupe, CEO of Future Stitch, will join Governor Herbert and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox as the first of three shipments lands at the Salt Lake International Airport on Wednesday.

There will be a total of 8 million various pieces of PPE donated.

