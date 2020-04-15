Looking for ways to help local businesses? Participate in Bank of Utah’s Chow Down Challenge

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Bank of Utah is asking for the public’s help in supporting local businesses through their Chow Down Challenge.

The bank will give participating restaurants $20 for every takeout or delivery order photo that customers post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram between April 15 and May 6. The posts should include the restaurant’s name, location, and the following tags: #BoUChowDown and @BankofUtah. The challenge will last for three weeks.

“In times of crisis, it’s very important to band together,” said Douglas L. DeFries, president of Bank of Utah. “So, we’ve created a fun and creative way for people in the community to help local restaurants survive during a time when they’ve had to dramatically reduce their business to take out and delivery services only. Utah’s restaurateurs are doing their best to keep us fed while protecting their employees and the public from the COVID-19 Virus, and we hope to reward them with a little extra cash to show our appreciation.

The Bank of Utah hopes to donate $8,000 to local restaurants located near the bank’s 17 branches throughout Utah.

Participating restaurants can earn up to $200 throughout the challenge and include:

Snowville

Ranch House Diner

Smithfield

Old Grist Mill

Tremonton

Maddox Ranch House

Taco Time

Pizza Plus

JC’s Country Diner

Dominos

Arctic Circle

Hyrum

Pizza Plus

Logan

Lucky Slice

Jack’s Wood Fired Oven

Old Grist Mill

Dominos

Providence

Old Grist Mill

Pizza Man

Brigham/Perry

Maddox Ranch House

Takumi Japanese Cuisine

Old Grist Mill

Idle Isle Café

Dominos

Arby’s

Burgers n Scoops

Costa Vida

Ogden

Lucky Slice

Pizza Man

Costa Vida

Topper Bakery

Dragon Restaurant

The Sonora Grill

Jeremiah’s

Ramen Haus

Moore’s Family Restaurant

Thai Curry Kitchen

Jessie Jean’s Café and Coffee

Tony’s Pizza

Burch Creek Mercantile

Hearth on 25th

Andy’s Club

Roy

Rainbow Saloon and Grill (Open Thurs, Fri, Sat)

Burger Bar

Clearfield

Lucky Slice

Layton

Costa Vida

Teriyaki Grill

Salt Lake City/West Valley

Apple Spice

Riverton

Riverton Bites

Midway

Fill-er Up Coffee Station

The Corner

Bees Knees Ice Cream

Lindon/Orem

Milagros

Los Hermanos

Arctic Circle

St. George

Café Sabor

For more information on the Chow Down Challenge, click here.

