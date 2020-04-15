Looking for ways to help local businesses? Participate in Bank of Utah’s Chow Down Challenge

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Bank of Utah is asking for the public’s help in supporting local businesses through their Chow Down Challenge.
The bank will give participating restaurants $20 for every takeout or delivery order photo that customers post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram between April 15 and May 6. The posts should include the restaurant’s name, location, and the following tags: #BoUChowDown and @BankofUtah. The challenge will last for three weeks.
“In times of crisis, it’s very important to band together,” said Douglas L. DeFries, president of Bank of Utah. “So, we’ve created a fun and creative way for people in the community to help local restaurants survive during a time when they’ve had to dramatically reduce their business to take out and delivery services only. Utah’s restaurateurs are doing their best to keep us fed while protecting their employees and the public from the COVID-19 Virus, and we hope to reward them with a little extra cash to show our appreciation.
The Bank of Utah hopes to donate $8,000 to local restaurants located near the bank’s 17 branches throughout Utah.
Participating restaurants can earn up to $200 throughout the challenge and include:
Snowville
Ranch House Diner
Smithfield
Old Grist Mill
Tremonton
Maddox Ranch House
Taco Time
Pizza Plus
JC’s Country Diner
Dominos
Arctic Circle
Hyrum
Pizza Plus
Logan
Lucky Slice
Jack’s Wood Fired Oven
Old Grist Mill
Dominos
Providence
Old Grist Mill
Pizza Man
Brigham/Perry
Maddox Ranch House
Takumi Japanese Cuisine
Old Grist Mill
Idle Isle Café
Dominos
Arby’s
Burgers n Scoops
Costa Vida
Ogden
Lucky Slice
Pizza Man
Costa Vida
Topper Bakery
Dragon Restaurant
The Sonora Grill
Jeremiah’s
Ramen Haus
Moore’s Family Restaurant
Thai Curry Kitchen
Jessie Jean’s Café and Coffee
Tony’s Pizza
Burch Creek Mercantile
Hearth on 25th
Andy’s Club
Roy
Rainbow Saloon and Grill (Open Thurs, Fri, Sat)
Burger Bar
Clearfield
Lucky Slice
Layton
Costa Vida
Teriyaki Grill
Salt Lake City/West Valley
Apple Spice
Riverton
Riverton Bites
Midway
Fill-er Up Coffee Station
The Corner
Bees Knees Ice Cream
Lindon/Orem
Milagros
Los Hermanos
Arctic Circle
St. George
Café Sabor
For more information on the Chow Down Challenge, click here.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing
- South Salt Lake Police looking for person of interest after juvenile sex assault
- Reminder: Tax Day officially moved to July 15
- St. George golf courses to reopen with a few extra precautions
- Looking for ways to help local businesses? Participate in Bank of Utah’s Chow Down Challenge