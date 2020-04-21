Local bar creates facemasks holders for first responders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – At the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah, restaurants and bars were forced to suspend dine-in services, ultimately leading to many establishments needing to temporarily close their doors. Gracie’s bar in downtown Salt Lake City being one of the many businesses shut down due to the statewide health guidelines.

Facemasks holders. Courtesy: Gracie’s

Related: Restaurants 86ing the dine-in option due to coronavirus

Gracie’s closed on March 18, but owners Lindsey and Deno Dakus have maintained a commitment to the community. The downtown staple began creating thousands of bendable plastic facemasks holders that will help secure a first responder mask while saving the chafing of their ears.

Related: Dell Loy Hansen organizations team up for ‘Feeding Our Frontlines’

As of last week they have sent over 2,200 of these plastic clips to doctors nurses or whoever has asked for them (NO CHARGE). Including to Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, McKay Dee, St. Marks, and has shipped to states such as Hawaii, Michigan, New Hampshire, Arkansas, and California.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Here’s a peek at how they’re made:

Courtesy: Gracie’s

What others are clicking on:

Utah businesses ready to open as soon as possible

Salt Lake Bees will be ready when baseball season begins

Utah company to deliver donation bins for PPE