Lime relaunches fleet of scooters for frontline workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – While many Utahn’s have adapted to working from home, healthcare workers, caregivers, and those on the frontline may not have that luxury. Coronavirus in Utah has caused a reduction a public transit service due to many simply not having to travel. For those who still journey into an office each day and use to public transit face a risk traveling in proximity to others or in a rideshare.

On Wednesday, Lime rolled out “Lime Aid” in select cities around the world and reactivating small fleets of scooters for those in need. The pandemic has made transportation more difficult, and the scooters offer an easy way for people to travel while social distancing. In addition, Lime will offer free 30-minute rides for public-health personnel and law enforcement officers, who can receive access simply by signing up.

Micromobility plays a critical role in moving people seamlessly through cities, and as an individual form of transportation, scooters can help fill an integral transportation gap at this important time.

The company plans to first begin “Lime Aid” locally in Salt Lake City along with the cities listed below. They plan to expand in the coming weeks as it continues to formalize local partnerships with public health officials, community organizations and other key stakeholders.

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Berlin, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Nashville, TN

Norfolk, VA

Oklahoma City, OK

Paris, France

Rimini, Italy

Salt Lake City, UT

Tel Aviv, Israel

Washington, DC

David Spielfogel, Lime’s Chief Policy Officer says ” Lime is proud to partner with cities to provide scooters as an essential transportation option to reliably get frontline workers and residents where they need to go. “We remain committed to the cities we love and serve, and we recognize the critical role of micromobility in serving transportation needs now and as we emerge from this crisis.”

Lime will provide in-app reminders of their “THRIVE” health and safety best practices, including:

Take precautions— inspect the scooter to make sure the wheels, brakes, throttle, lights, and frame are all in good working condition. For a tutorial please see: https://safety.li.me/

inspect the scooter to make sure the wheels, brakes, throttle, lights, and frame are all in good working condition. For a tutorial please see: https://safety.li.me/ Hands — wash your hands or use hand sanitizer which is at least 60% alcohol-based when you arrive at your final destination. Wear gloves when you can.

wash your hands or use hand sanitizer which is at least 60% alcohol-based when you arrive at your final destination. Wear gloves when you can. Ride Solo for safety and social distancing; maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

for safety and social distancing; maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Identify bike lanes and be aware of traffic lights and signs.

bike lanes and be aware of traffic lights and signs. Vigilance – remain alert of your surroundings and potential road and safety hazards.

remain alert of your surroundings and potential road and safety hazards. Essential Rides Only- Rides are for essential travel only, such as the grocery store, pharmacy or for healthcare purposes. No joyriding, and please follow your city’s shelter-in-place orders.

