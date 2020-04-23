Light display at St. Mark’s Hospital pays tribute to frontline workers

Community Over Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A much-deserved tribute was on display Wednesday night for some medical workers in Salt Lake City.

Cooper Brown, owner of Charisma Event Lighting, provided the display for free as a thank you to the men and women caring for the community’s health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company projected pictures and videos of medical workers and hung a big “Thank You” banner on the front of the hospital.

For other positive stories, just like this visit our Community Over Crisis section on our website.

What others are reading:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss