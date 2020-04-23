Light display at St. Mark’s Hospital pays tribute to frontline workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A much-deserved tribute was on display Wednesday night for some medical workers in Salt Lake City.

Cooper Brown, owner of Charisma Event Lighting, provided the display for free as a thank you to the men and women caring for the community’s health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company projected pictures and videos of medical workers and hung a big “Thank You” banner on the front of the hospital.







