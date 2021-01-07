LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – One Dude’s Pizza Co. opened two months ago in Layton.

“Last month we had to close down for four straight days just for COVID-19 protocol, that weekend ended up being a 3,000 dollar swing for us,” said Alex Peterson.

Despite an active social media account, owner Alex Peterson struggled to get customers and make ends meet.

“We actually go to the point where we paid our staff and going into Monday, Tuesday and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to buy supplies to actually open up the shop, I think our bank account got down to 58 cents,” said Peterson.

Peterson announced on Facebook, they would be closing their doors.

That’s when the community rallied, purchasing pizzas and gift cards to keep the restaurant going.

“That night we ended up going on our account and between the shares and everything I ended up making, I think over 1300 dollars in just gift sales that day without asking anyone to do that,” added Peterson.

Selling out their pizzas and booked on orders for the next week, they are able to break even and continue business.

“I’ve just been an emotional wreck, like I just want people to know, that what they did for me and what they are still doing for me, just meant the world, I don’t know what I ever did to deserve it,” said Peterson.

Peterson is also using 20% of all the gift card sales to help other small businesses who aren’t able to get government assistance.