Know how to sew? You’re needed for new effort ‘ProjectProtect’ to make 5 million masks for Utah frontline workers

The project could be the largest Utah-based volunteer effort since the 2002 Olympic Winter Games

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-An estimated 50,000 volunteers are needed for a new effort called “ProjectProtect.” The ultimate goal is to produce more than five million medical-grade faces masks that will be distributed to Utah health workers on the frontlines.

Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Latter-day Saint Charities, and several Utah nonprofits, are leading the effort.

“Four weeks ago, I got a call from a University of Utah doctor asking if we might consider sewing medical masks to address a looming shortage in the hospitals,” said Sharon Eubank, president of Latter-day Saint Charities and first counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency. “From that initial call, an important partnership was born. This team, from multiple organizations and a variety of professions, has moved mountains to make ProjectProtect possible. If such a feat is possible anywhere in the world, it’s here in Utah. We’re so happy to be a part of this community effort!”

Details about what volunteers will be asked to do:

– They need the ability to follow detailed instructions and use a sewing machine.

– They need a sewing machine, thread, scissors, and pins. Material and instructions will be provided.

– Each volunteer will be asked to make 100 masks. Depending on the sewer’s level of experience, each mask will take five to 10 minutes to sew.

– Volunteers should expect to spend 10 to 15 hours sewing, plus they’ll need to pick up the materials and drop off the finished masks.

Screenshot: https://projectprotect.health/

To learn more about the “ProjectProtect” initiative and to volunteer to sew masks, visit projectprotect.health. Select the project location nearest you and register. You’ll receive an email confirmation with instructions. A printed copy of the confirmation email is necessary to pick up your materials kit.

