Know how to sew? You’re needed for new effort ‘ProjectProtect’ to make 5 million masks for Utah frontline workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-An estimated 50,000 volunteers are needed for a new effort called “ProjectProtect.” The ultimate goal is to produce more than five million medical-grade faces masks that will be distributed to Utah health workers on the frontlines.
Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, Latter-day Saint Charities, and several Utah nonprofits, are leading the effort.
“Four weeks ago, I got a call from a University of Utah doctor asking if we might consider sewing medical masks to address a looming shortage in the hospitals,” said Sharon Eubank, president of Latter-day Saint Charities and first counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency. “From that initial call, an important partnership was born. This team, from multiple organizations and a variety of professions, has moved mountains to make ProjectProtect possible. If such a feat is possible anywhere in the world, it’s here in Utah. We’re so happy to be a part of this community effort!”
Details about what volunteers will be asked to do:
– They need the ability to follow detailed instructions and use a sewing machine.
– They need a sewing machine, thread, scissors, and pins. Material and instructions will be provided.
– Each volunteer will be asked to make 100 masks. Depending on the sewer’s level of experience, each mask will take five to 10 minutes to sew.
– Volunteers should expect to spend 10 to 15 hours sewing, plus they’ll need to pick up the materials and drop off the finished masks.
To learn more about the “ProjectProtect” initiative and to volunteer to sew masks, visit projectprotect.health. Select the project location nearest you and register. You’ll receive an email confirmation with instructions. A printed copy of the confirmation email is necessary to pick up your materials kit.
