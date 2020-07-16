It was freakin’ great: Foster kids gifted new shoes from Ken Garff employees

45 foster kids get new shoes from Ken Garff Nissan of Orem employees

Ken Garff Orem employees gift 45 foster kids shoes. Courtesy: Ken Garff

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – As COVID-19 cases in Utah are seeing a resurgence, the financial hardships caused from the pandemic continue to uptick.

Courtesy: Ken Garff employees

To ease the burden on families trying to during these trying times, Thursday, July 16, Ken Garff Nissan of Orem employees bought new shoes from Famous Footwear for more than 45 foster children in the Orem area.

“We recognize some small businesses may have to lay off employees or close, but if we can help with specific local items, we hope that helps everyone” said Tom Dinkelman, General Manager of Ken Garff GMC Riverdale.

Courtesy: Ken Garff Nissan of Orem

Dinkleman adds, that the Ken Garff automotive group was built on the strength of community service.

 “It was freakin’ great! The kids were so grateful and had huge smiles as the put on their new Vans/Converse/Nikes. BYU gave us some little swag items–flags, cups and stickers. And we bought shoes for 45+ kids” said one Ken Garff employee.

Ken Garff Nissan – Orem employees gift shoes to foster kids. Courtesy: Ken Garff

Ken Garff employees believe in the ‘Treat People Right’ motto. Employees throughout the company are purchasing goods and services from local businesses to give to local community members in ways that will make a difference.

Tom Dinkleman said “Our employees feel the best way to make it through summer during this pandemic is by giving to deserving people in the community with goods and services purchased from local small businesses,” he said. “It is extremely rewarding to help lighten the load of our neighbors and hard-working community members as we work through this pandemic together.”

Tracy Smith
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker, joined the ABC4 family in January of 2019 as a Digital Content Producer. In May of 2019, he transitioned into learning the inner workings of becoming a news producer assisting with various shows. Curtis most recently rejoined the Digital team as a multi-media journalist in February of 2020.

