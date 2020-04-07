ICanHelpChallenge a fun way to help your neighbors during the pandemic crisis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One thing about the coronavirus crisis, examples of people doing wonderful things keep showing up. Now, a company caught by surprise at the innovative way people have been using their service are stepping up too.

It’s Nextdoor‘s #ICanHelpChallenge. Friends and neighbors from all over have been turning to the website and app to organize each other while everyone shelters in their homes.

After being inspired by the stories of people using the online service for everything from delivering groceries to at-risk neighbors to organizing social distancing teddy bear hunts to help keep kids entertained.

















People taking part in the #ICanHelpChallenge

How do you take the challenge?

Take a selfie with a sign that says “I can help” share how you are stepping up to help a neighbor. Tag 3 friends and challenge them to participate with #ICanHelpChallenge and @Nextdoor on Instagram, Twitter, and @Nextdoor on Instagram, Twitter, and Nextdoor

Another way to help is by visiting the sites Help Map an interactive map of your local neighborhood, where you can mark yourself as someone who can pitch in for neighbors who need it.

You can find more ideas to help while social distancing on the Nextdoor Blog.