Huntsman Cancer Institute nurse plays violin for patients as coronavirus precautions won’t allow visitors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 New)– In addition to Abbey Hafen’s regular care as a nurse at The Huntsman Cancer Institute, she is also an accomplished musician.

Thursday, she brought her violin to work and played one of her favorite songs in the hallway of the Intensive Care Unite. She says she hopes to lift up and entertain patients in the ICU.

COVID-19 has prompted a zero visitor policy at the hospital so some patients have gone weeks without seeing a loved one.

“Being in the hospital alone is super lonely and it was so fun to bring my violin and just be with them as kind of like a friend, and let them know you aren’t alone. We’re all here with you,” Hafen said.

Hafen says she is using her patients as motivation to practice social distancing.

