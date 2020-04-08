Hope and Gratitude: Davis Arts Council partners with local hospitals to uplift healthcare workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Healthcare workers on the front lines of the Coronavirus battle don’t always receive the most positive messages. The Davis Arts Council has partnered with local hospitals to bring a message of hope and gratitude to the community’s healthcare workers.

“One of the best things about art is that it brings communities together. Right now, we can’t physically be together and it can be easy to feel helpless,” says Davis Arts Council Executive Director, Tessa Vaschel. “Making art is a way you can stay home, stay safe, and show your support for our neighbors and friends who are working every day to keep our community safe and healthy.”

Related: Communication helps seniors cop with isolation at care center

Digital art or a scan or photo of physical art will be accepted for the project. Submissions must be an image. No video will be accepted. Multiple submissions are welcome. Send your art here: staysafemakeart@gmail.com

Related: Coronavirus Concerns and questions

“Art is for everyone: young, old, experienced, novice, everyone. It has a huge power for healing, and it can help bring joy in an otherwise dark time. If everyone comes together to make art, even if they’ve never done it before, it can have a powerful, positive impact,” Vaschel said.

Submitted artwork will be displayed throughout the Davis and Intermountain Layton Hospitals. The goal is to spread the message beyond Davis County. Those working in other medical facilities who would like artwork displayed at their facility should send an email to staysafemakeart@gmail.com.

What others are reading right now: