‘Happiness and joy’: Draper officials scramble to deliver 30,000 Easter eggs to kids

DRAPER (ABC4 News ) – Just when it looked like Draper’s annual Easter Egg Hunt would be canceled, city officials scrambled to make it happen anyway…and really delivered.

“We do an annual Easter egg hunt at one of our parks,” Mayor Troy Walker explained. “It’s one of the most popular events that we do. Everyone loves it. COVID-19 ruined it.”

With 30,000 Easter eggs and no mass gatherings, Draper Parks Director Rhett Ogden had a wild “hare”. Instead of the kids finding the eggs, the City would find the kids.

The city offered parents a chance to sign up for a free socially-distanced front porch Easter bag delivery. A thousand households said “sure,” so mayor joined the Big Rabbit himself to hit the bunny trail and even Draper police officers hopped to it to play Peter Cottontail.

Nine-year-old twins Mallory and Nicole Newton were among the first kids to get their bags.

“We’re all stuck in our home all day long,” their father Colby Newton told ABC4 News. “So to have the Easter Bunny show up for our twins and make it a special day when they don’t get to go to school and see their friends and stuff it’s really cool.”

Around the corner on Roylance Drive, Jennifer Whitehead as laughed as her daughter ran up to hug the surgical-masked Easter Bunny.

“This celebration, you want to have a good time and you can’t,” Whitehead said. “We’re stuck in the house so it’s nice to have the Easter Bunny come by.”

Mayor Walker said the City was trying to put a silver lining on a very unusual Easter.

“Happy Easter to everyone and we hope we get through this soon,” the Mayor said. “It’s our goal to continue to just find the bright side and..hopefully bring a little bit of happiness and joy back into this what’s been probably the worst thing we’ve all gone through in our lifetimes.”

Friday morning’s distribution took about three hours and the Mayor noted that usually the Egg Hunt at Galena Hills Park usually takes about four seconds.