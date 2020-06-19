PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nestled in Northern Utah County, the city of Pleasant Grove holds one of the longest-running city celebrations in the state each year uniquely called ‘Strawberry Days’. The week-long events brings the community together celebrating strawberries, tradition and family fun. Unfortunately, for its 99th year, Strawberry Days will take place in a scaled-back form due to COVID-19.

Strawberry days had to cancel events that typically would draw mass crowds.

According to their website, Strawberry Days Association and Pleasant Grove City regret to announce that the Strawberry Days Rodeo, Carnival, and Parade will be cancelled for 2020. The top priority is the health and safety of patrons, participants, emergency personnel, and support staff.

However, the following events are taking place this year:

Chalk The Lot

Garden Tour – Drive By Only

4×4 Volleyball Tournament

Guns & Hoses 5k Walk/Run Virtual

High Fitness Night

Pickleball Tournament

New Spikeball Tournament

Chalk the Lot is a new event introduced this year, organizers have teamed up with United Way of Utah County. Families and individuals are welcomed to come and decorate a parking stall at the Pleasant Grove recreation center located at 547 South Locust Ave. The new activity is part of the Everyday Strong Resilience Program. The program is a new framework for approaching emotional health.

Families, groups, or individuals will be assigned a parking stall for their art. No need to sign up, just show up and have fun!

The art contest part of the event is based on the EveryDay Strong categories listed with a 1st, 2nd, 3rd prize (two separate age groups).



Chalk will be provided for participants, or they are welcome to bring their own.

Individuals are encouraged to follow all safety and social distancing guidelines.

Lisa Young, who is charge of the Strawberry days committee tells ABC4 “she’s thrilled about this event and hope it serves to open amazing communication between parents, kids and other adults about confidence, positivity and lifting others not bringing them down.”

Chalk the Lot happens Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. Saturday June 20, from 10 a.m until 9 p.m.

Strawberry Days runs from June 13th – 21st.

The organizing committee says they look forward to the next year’s celebration of Strawberry Days 2021, they plan to make it the biggest and best ever!