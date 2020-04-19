Drive-thru Go-Gurt giveaway in Logan

LOGAN (ABC4 News) – Businesses and organizations in Logan partnered Saturday to hold a drive-thru Go-Gurt giveaway event for local residents.

The Family Place, McDonald’s and Schreiber Foods put on the event, called “Cheer for

Families” at the Belva Hansen The Family Place.

Volunteers wearing personal protective gear placed free boxes of Go-Gurt in cars that drove up and popped their trunks.

Superheros like Captain America, Spider-man and Wonder Woman also made an appearance.

The Family Place said it was distributing free Go-Gurt to families as part of its Gift of Resiliency Campaign.