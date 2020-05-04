Local dairies helping to feed the hungry in Utah, Idaho with new program ‘Curds + Kindness’

(IDAHO/UTAH)- The impacts of COVID-19 can be felt across the world. As unemployment numbers rise so do the number of families in need.

Dairy West, an organization that represents dairies in Utah and Idaho through marketing and communication, launched a new program to help those who are hungry and unable to afford groceries.

It’s called “Curds + Kindness” and is designed to save milk from being discarded and use it to feed these families.

Dairy West is working directly with Idaho and Utah Food Banks and other community partners in the dairy community to distribute the milk, cheese, butter and other products.

For more on the program visit: dairywest.com.

