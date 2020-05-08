Community throws parade for seniors practicing social distancing

SANDY (ABC4 News) – Family, friends and first responders showed their support to seniors at a Sandy senior living community.

More than 150 cars were in Thursday evening’s parade for senior residents practicing social distancing at Cedarwood at Sandy.

Since residents have been practicing social distancing since mid-March and family visits are limited to FaceTime and window visits, the community wanted to create a grand gesture for residents. 

Employees with Cedarwood say some of their grandparents even got the chance to see their new grandbabies for the first time.

