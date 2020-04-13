Community Over Crisis: local law enforcement help celebrate 3-year-old’s birthday

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In this showing of community over crisis, ABC4 wanted to share the generosity of law enforcement in Southern Utah after they showed up to help celebrate a little boy’s birthday.

Lincoln turned 3-years-old on Easter Sunday and in celebration, he got VIP status with his very own parade.

His family and daycare friends made signs and wished him a happy birthday all while practicing safe social distancing.

They were expecting one police officer but said they were brought to tears when several more unexpectedly joined with their sirens and lights going.

The family said its was clear to see on the faces how genuinely happy all the officers were to join the birthday celebration.

“We love our community and we are so thankful to the police officers, friends, family, and neighbors that took the time out of their holiday to celebrate this sweet boy and for the reminder that we are all in this together!”

