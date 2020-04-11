Community Over Crisis: Dry cleaner offers free cleanings for front line healthcare workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The owners of a local dry Cleaning company are helping our community overcome the COVID-10 crisis, by offering free cleaning to healthcare workers and first responders.

Chris and Nick Harris, owners of the Tide Dry Cleaners, located in Utah and Nevada said they are appreciative of the endless hours all the front line responders give each and every day to help keep everyone safe during this difficult time.

“I realize there are many other business who are reaching out to feed and support these awesome people and we feel we have an opportunity to “Take a Load” off their shoulders by doing the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Free of charge during this time,” said Chris Harris. “Working the hours they do, often times it’s the important little things like laundry that get over looked, but there is nothing nicer than have fresh clean clothes when your day is long.”

Chris Harris said they have several staff members working the phones, sending emails and networking with our existing customer base to get this benefit to them as well.

“This benefit is good for anyone in the medical field from the Doctors right down to the janitors,” said Chris Harris. “If they work in the walls of a hospital, medical clinic, day care, social service, police, fire, or EMT’s they can bring in 4 bags per day free of charge during the month of April.”

Tide Cleaners currently has two locations in Utah: 11514 South 4000 West in South Jordan and 593 East 12300 South in Draper