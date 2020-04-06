Attorney General’s Office providing PPE to law enforcement in rural Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)-The Utah Attorney General’s Office has partnered with private companies to supply law enforcement agencies, particularly in rural communities, with medical supplies.

The Attorney General’s Office has already distributed more than 1,000 masks donated by PC Laptops. Sherwin Williams delivered 2,500 items for distribution Monday.

“Our rural communities particularly were hit hard…they don’t have access to the resources, so my men and women–myself–we’ve been driving out throughout the communities trying to make sure they have masks,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said.

Courtesy: Utah AG’s Office

“Our first responders are answering emergency calls and keeping our communities safe. We owe it to them to provide some protection in the line of duty,” said AG Reyes.

The Attorney General’s Office says this effort is not taking away from making sure health care professionals has PPE (personal protective equipment).

PPE on every call. This is what we do to stay healthy for our community, families & co-workers. We can't #StayHome, but you can. #StaySafe. Thanks to our #Community for your support. Thanks to @slcmayor @ChiefMikeBrown for having our back & getting us what we need. #InItTogether pic.twitter.com/4FfvLpxXn5 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) April 6, 2020

CDC guidelines to law enforcement personnel call for a minimum use of PPE whenever possible and necessary.

Latest posts: