HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Staff at Alta Ridge Assisted Living of Holladay wanted to lift their residents’ spirits as they continue a lockdown due to COVID-19.

It’s no secret Utah’s assisted living centers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Megan Nilsson, administrator for Alta Ridge, said the lockdown has caused residents to refrain from normal outings.

She said one of their nurses, Cathy, was the one who came up with a way for them to get out and have some fun.

“We went out and bought a bunch of cans of Silly String and took the residents out to our parking lot. They complained at first, saying “how old are we, 3?” Nilsson said.

Though some of the residents weren’t too thrilled at first, she said that after she initiated the first spray “they joined in and ended up having fun.”

Nilsson hopes the residents will have the opportunity to do more activities like this as the weather gets warmer.

