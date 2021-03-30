‘An angel’: Holly Fox’s family grieve over tragic loss of niece

EAST CARBON, Utah. (ABC4) — A family is remembering the life of their 11-year-old niece, Holly Fox.

As ABC 4 previously reported she died alone in a house fire in East Carbon Sunday morning.

Holly’s family told ABC 4 it must be a bad dream.

They said they first heard about what happened on Facebook.

“When she told me the news, I couldn’t breathe anymore,” said Holly’s aunt Barbara Fox.

It was news Barbara couldn’t shake.

“I don’t understand how this can happen and how she was taken from us,” said Barbara. “I don’t understand why she was taken from us. I can’t even put into words how amazing she was. She was great.”

Barbara said she loved life and helping others.

“She was loved and everyone needs to know how much she was absolutely adored and loved,” said Barbara.

Barbara said Holly was bright, beautiful and brought a sense of belonging with her everywhere she went.

“It didn’t matter what mood she was in,” said Holly’s cousin Michelle Patrick. “She would come up and love on you, hug you and just be there for you all the time.”

Time was something Michelle wishes she had back.

Michelle said the last time she saw Holly was more than a year ago.

“Like she said, you can look at her and she would put a smile on your face,” said Michelle.

Michelle said Holly’s smile radiated through every photo.

“Holly is bright and beautiful, and she can make a cloudy day sunny,” said Barbara “The minute you see her face she can bring you up. She was like a walking angel on this earth.”