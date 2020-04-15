Adult educational high school holds community food bank

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In a time of uncertainty it’s important for communities to stand together and take care of one another. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in Utah, Entrada High School has teamed up with the Utah Food Bank along with Grace Community Bible church to provide a food pantry for individuals and families who may need assistance.



Community Food Drive at Entrada H.S

Mark Mataya, Program Administrator at Entrada H.S and Canyons School District tells ABC4 “normally these food banks are open for our Entrada students, but during this time we invite anyone who needs it to come get food. No questions asked, no explanations needed.” The adult high school began offering free food pickups to their student population at the start of the pandemic, but with the severity of many families across the valley in need, the Canyons Education Foundation wanted to open the opportunity to all wanting some assistance.

Mataya explained the process for the weekly delivery; he says through this partnership the District will notify the Utah Food Bank when the supply closet is running low and about a week later a shipment arrives usually with about three to four pallets of food, donated to Utah Food Bank by various businesses and donations.

Community Food Bank at Entrada High School

An additional five pallets of food have been donated by Grace Community Bible church.

Canyons School District’s communications director Jeff Haney says “We know that roughly a quarter of Canyons District students qualify under the poverty index for free- and reduced-price lunches. We have 15 locations where we distribute grab-and-go meals — both breakfast and lunch. This is for any student 18 or younger. The pantry at the adult and alternative schools obviously helps those who are trying to better their lives through education but need a little help with food to make it through this challenging time. This is what we do in Canyons District: We meet the needs of the students, no matter their age, where they are. “

ABC4 also spoke with Amy Boettger, Principal of Entrada H.S tells us in regards to adults who may not have finished high school feeling that they can’t get a diploma “There’s tens of thousands of adults in Utah who don’t have their high school completion, any adult is is able and should feel welcomed to come back and get their high school diploma through adult education.”

Principal Amy Boettger

Those needing to access the food pantry are asked to check the Entrada High School social media page for updates. Typically the Community food bank is open twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursday between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. Entrada High’s address is 9085 South 825 East in Sandy.

Keeping in mind the state guidelines of social distancing, the pre-packaged bags can be picked up at the door.

Mark Mataya says “It’s great to be able to see some many people work together to care for our students and the community.”

