Community Over Crisis: Neighbors spread joy on clothesline amid coronavirus crisis

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amid the coronavirus crisis some people in Cache County have found a way to spread joy in these uncertain times.

These people set up a clothesline with messages of love and encouragement. The idea is to inspire and remind folks that we are all in this together and every one of us are blessed in some capacity even in troubling times.

On the clothesline, community members placed funny posts, kind posts, inspiring posts, and serious posts as well as times for neighbors to meet up and chat from a distance.

If you see acts of community over crisis share them with us.

