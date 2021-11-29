Community blood drive in SLC will feature 97.1 radio personalities ‘Frankie’ and ‘Jess’

A packet of donated blood is seen in an INOVA Hospitals Bloodmobile at the Edlavitch Jewsih Community center in Washington, DC on July 21, 2020. – This is the first time INVOA has had a mobile blood drive since the March and the rise of COVID-19 cases in the DC region. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A community blood drive featuring Frankie and Jess from 97.1 ZHT is going to be held on Friday, December 3 by ARUP Blood Services.

Donors can donate blood at the “Tis the season” blood drive between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will have a chance to win with Santa, too.

Frankie and Jess from the 97.1 ZHT morning show will also broadcast live from ARUP’s Sandy Donor Center from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“The need for blood doesn’t stop for the holidays. With COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted, holiday travel will mean the need for more blood transfusions between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day,” said Deb Jordan, who oversees community relations at ARUP Blood Services. “ARUP Blood Services blood donation centers are the only ones in Utah to send 100% of donated blood and platelets to Utah patients.”

According to ARUP, blood donations decline during the holidays when busy schedules, winter weather, and seasonal illnesses make it harder for donors to make and keep donation appointments.

This year to date, ARUP Blood Services has provided an estimated 17,000 units of blood and platelets to the University of Utah Health and approximately 8,000 units to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Those who donate on Friday, December 3, will receive a festive holiday t-shirt.



