Comedy, podcasting star Joe Rogan to appear at intimate setting in Salt Lake City

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – He’s known all over the world for his love of elk meat, hallucinogenic drugs, and UFOs.

Apparently, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is also quite fond of Salt Lake City’s marquee comedy club, Wiseguys.

The club announced on Tuesday a sale of tickets to see the megastar in-person on June 25-26. The club’s owner, Keith Stubbs, a local comedy legend in his own right, tells ABC4 that in less than an hour, they were completely sold out for all four performances.

“It’s a big deal,” Stubbs says over the phone while working to open his newest club in Las Vegas.

Reaching an audience of tens of millions with his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan has reached international superstardom with an eclectic lineup of guests that includes politicians such as Bernie Sanders, conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, musicians and fashion icons Kanye West and Post Malone, as well as billionaire Elon Musk, who famously took a puff of a joint on Rogan’s show.

Additionally, Rogan works as a commentator for UFC fights and has traveled as a stand-up comedian for over 20 years.

Although Rogan’s words and brand of humor are typically heard by millions each week, his appearance in Salt Lake City later this month will be uniquely intimate and personal.

Stubbs’ wife, and the club’s co-owner, Noelle, tells ABC4 the capacity for Rogan’s performances will be capped at 280 seats. For a performer who typically works in much larger venues, Wiseguys is excited to welcome one of the biggest names in pop culture to a unique setting, although it isn’t his first time at the club.

“He likes Wiseguys, so he wanted to come back,” Stubbs explains.

Rogan’s appearance in Utah is part of a series of tours he has planned in between his other projects. In July, he and fellow comedy legend Dave Chappelle are set to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Rogan is also slated to entertain at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden in October. Of all the venues he lists on his 2021 tour schedule, Wiseguys is by far the smallest.

Launched in 2009, Rogan’s podcast has gone on to become one of the biggest forms of media in the world with tens of millions of downloads each month. In May 2020, Rogan announced he had reached a multi-year licensing deal with the streaming service, Spotify, estimated to be worth $100 million. The agreement made Rogan, who had first reached fame with stand-up comedy and television appearances earlier in his career, one of the richest broadcasters in history.

Rogan is set to appear at Wiseguys’ flagship location in Salt Lake City. The club has additional spots in Ogden and Jordan Landing and will open a fourth in Las Vegas later this summer.