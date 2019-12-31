Days
Comedian Shayne Smith says a scorpion tattoo on your face isn't a good idea

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure of having an in-depth interview with comedian Shayne Smith. I first saw Shayne perform on Dry Bar Comedy.  We talked about everything from

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors.  Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are these week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* What place calls Shayne “Mountain Dew Guy”?

* What was Shayne’s “big break” in the comedy world.

*What tattoo did he show me on his hand?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News. 

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery, and Liqui-Dirt Organics.

Follow Doug on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

