Come “DISH” about this Olympian and University of Utah Red Rocks STAR!

Steve Boulay, COO of Magicspace Entertainment joined Nicea and Surae on The Daily Dish to talk about how COVID had an effect on the entertainment industry, and what we have to look forward to in 2021! Also, an official announcement about the University of Utah Red Rocks star MyKayla Skinner!

Magicspace Entertainment prides itself on being a member of the Utah arts and cultural community for over 35 years. Consistently one of the top promoters in North America, Utah-based MagicSpace Entertainment produces and presents live entertainment events across North America, including Broadway. In addition to presenting the Live at the Eccles series in downtown Salt Lake City, they currently produce national tours of Alton Brown Live, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, the Gold over America Tour starring Simone Biles, Rain – A Tribute To The Beatles, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and The Bachelor – Live On Stage. Broadway producing credits include A Donny & Marie Christmas, The Illusionists, and won the 2019 Tony for Best Musical Revival for Oklahoma.

Broadway, clubs, and tours shut down 16 months ago in March of 2020 and will most likely not reopen until September. There have been many impacts due to COVID on the industry, actors, venues, and the local economies which depend on it.

MagicSpace Entertainment, in collaboration with the State of Utah, produced a special engagement of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate the reopening of stages across Utah. The cast, crew, and musicians were all from Utah and the show opened with a special message from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. Steve talk’s about the emotions and impact involved in everyone returning to the theater. The show sold out available capacity in Salt Lake City and Logan.

Magic space Entertainment’s LIVE AT THE ECCLES lineup can be found on their website and you can also purchase tickets. A few shows in 2021 include Little Big Town (9/10 & 11), Bill Maher (9/12), Tom Segura (10/14), and also Alton Brown Live (11/20)

Magicspace Entertainment is launching multiple tours this fall including Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, and following the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles and an all-star team of champion gymnasts.

Simone Biles is the most talked-about athlete of the upcoming summer games both for being the greatest gymnast of all time and for speaking out about the culture of gymnastics. The tour celebrates the values Biles wants to see in the sport – empowerment, togetherness, and “letting the gold inside each of us shine.”

Steve of Magicspace Entertainment is excited to DISH today about who they’ll be featuring alongside Simone Biles – Olympian and University of Utah Red Rocks star MyKayla Skinner!

The tour will showcase each athlete’s own journeys and inspire the next generation of athletes and gymnasts. Join us and check out the high-energy, pop music gymnastics spectacular. Expect a DJ, rock concert lighting, music, and fun.

The New York Times wrote: “I watch Biles perform and think about how lucky the little girls growing up watching her are to get that message: that winning can be about the joy of hard work, instead of pain.”

This article contains sponsored content.